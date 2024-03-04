Vehicle Flips After Striking Parked Cars on North Webster, Driver Injured

One man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle he was driving struck a parked car and rolled over on its top on Sunday night.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, and LifeStar EMS were called at approximately 6:30 Sunday night to the 100 block of North Webster, after a caller advised that a vehicle had rolled. Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined that a dark-colored SUV driven by 76-year old Richard H. DeLaPorte of the 600 block of Sandusky was traveling northbound on North Webster when it struck an unidentified, unoccupied, legally parked vehicle on the east side of the street and rolled over.

The unidentified parked vehicle struck a third vehicle which was also unoccupied also legally parked on the east side of the street.

DeLaPorte’s vehicle and the first unoccupied vehicle were towed from the scene due to extensive damage. The third vehicle sustained damage to the rear bumper.

DeLaPorte was transported from the scene by EMS. His current status is unknown. He was later issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.