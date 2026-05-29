Vehicle Sought

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2026 at 1:36pm

Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers is helping Jacksonville police look for a hit and run vehicle.

Police says the incident occurred last Friday night at 10.

The report indicates a red Chevrolet HHR struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene at a business in the 800 block of West Morton.

An HHR is a Heritage High Roof, a retro styled high roofed, five door five passenger station wagon.

Police say the driver was reported to be a heavy set white male.

Anyone who might have an idea as to who the driver of this vehicle is, and where the vehicle is is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300. They can also tip authorities off anonymously at the Crimestoppers Facebook page or website.

Cash rewards are offered for information that would lead to an arrest.