Vehicle Stolen Early Wed in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a Stolen Vehicle.

Sometime between Midnight and 6am on Wednesday, October 14th, unknown person(s) removed a vehicle from the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue. The missing vehicle is listed as a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, that is silver in color.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting to 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.