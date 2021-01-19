Vehicle Strikes Tree & Building On West College

A Jacksonville man lost control of his vehicle causing property damage in the 300 block of West College Avenue this afternoon.

Jacksonville Police were summoned to the new Morgan County COVID-19 testing site at 4:57PM. A caller had reported that a truck spun out of control and rocks from the incident had broken their window.

According to an initial police report, a truck driven by 44 year old Michael D. Dyer of the 1000 block of North Fayette Street was traveling eastbound in the 300 block of West College Avenue when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck traveled north across the oncoming lane of traffic and up over the curb onto the boulevard. As the truck continued across the boulevard, the passenger side rear fender struck a tree. After striking the tree, the truck continued traveling north, striking the side of the Morgan County COVID-19 Contact Tracing Center at 340 West College Avenue, which caused a window to break.

Dyer’s vehicle sustained approximately $1,500 worth of damage to the rear fender. Damage to the tree was estimated at $300. The broken window was estimated at $2,500. Dyer reported no injuries to Jacksonville Police or LifeStar EMS. Dyer was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.