Vehicle Total Loss Following Thursday Morning Fire

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire near the intersection of Tendick Street and West Superior Avenue at approximately 9:30 am yesterday.

According to a fire department report, a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Kali N. Gutierrez of Jacksonville told officials on scene that while she was driving the Ford Truck, model and year not provided, she stopped and parked the vehicle after it had become hot.

She said after shutting off the vehicle, it continued to get hotter and then flames could be seen coming from the front of the vehicle.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle had already become fully involved with fire. The crew was able to extinguish the blaze without incident. The truck has been deemed a complete loss estimated at approximately $15,000 in value. It was towed from the scene by Bill’s Towing.

According to the report, the fire seemed to have originated somewhere in the running gear near the wheel area. The cause of the fire was not able to be determined. Jacksonville Fire Department personnel were on scene for approximately 30 minutes.