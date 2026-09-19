Veith appears on video board in Times Square

By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2026 at 7:15pm

A Jacksonville college student is getting some national attention in New York City.

Lincoln Land Community College-Jacksonville says student Ella Veith was selected as a featured ambassador by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Veith’s image appeared on a video screen in Times Square as part of the kickoff to the 2026 Buddy Walk in New York City on September 12.

Veith and her family traveled to New York for the event, and she even logged into her LLCC Rise class from a local deli during the trip. Veith was one of more than 2,500 participants from around the country. The walk raised over $400,000 for the NDSS.

The daughter of Tom and Aimee Veith of Jacksonville, Ella also showed off her Logger pride during a visit to Rockefeller Center and the Today Show studios.

Lincoln Land Community College officials say they are proud to see Veith representing Jacksonville and the college on a national stage.