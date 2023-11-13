Veith Resigns As Virginia City Attorney

A well-known Jacksonville municipal attorney is resigning his position from a local municipality.

Tom Veith has issued a letter of resignation as the City Attorney for the City of Virginia. Veith has been the city attorney in Virginia since February 2017. Veith also serves as the City Attorney for the Village of Ashland. He also prosecutes ordinance violations for the Cities of Jacksonville and Beardstown. Veith is a long-time partner at Bellatti, Fay, Bellatti and Beard LLP of Jacksonville.

In a request for comment on the resignation, Veith declined only to say that he wished the future of the city well and that there are a lot of nice people in the city.

According to the City of Virginia’s monthly meeting scheduled for tonight at 7PM, the city council is expected to accept Veith’s resignation as well as approve the appointment of Erin Wilson of Blickhan, Timmerwilke and Woodworth law firm as the new city attorney.