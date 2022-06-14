Verizon Retail Location to Open Thursday

Verizon is opening up its first retail location in Jacksonville soon.

TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailers based in Fishers, Indiana, has purchased the lease for 1699 West Morton Avenue, the former home of Title Max Loan Service and Easy Street Lounge.

Signs are already up on the building and buzz has been building locally on when Verizon cellular service was coming to Jacksonville. TCC Regional Director of Sales & Service Jennifer Sailliez says if you have a Verizon phone now, you should have service: “If you have a Verizon phone now, you would be having service in Jacksonville currently. Verizon turned on the portability of some of those numbers there in the area on May 4th. As soon as we open up our doors, we will be ready to go and either give people cellphone service for the first time or we will be ready to potentially port those customers over from other carriers in the area.”

Verizon purchased regional wireless provider Chariton Valley Wireless in Moberly, Missouri in October of last year. Sailliez says that while she drove through West Central Illinois she had to plan for drops in her Verizon coverage en route to TCC’s new store that opened in Moberly in late April. She says that Verizon took notice and wanted to come to Jacksonville: “We kept recognizing the miss in coverage there. Then, tapping into that smaller network there that was owned by someone else. Then, us deciding where do we plant those locations in order to be able to provide service to those communities and those people and have them shopping locally in our stores is why we chose Jacksonville. We are excited to be there.”

Sailliez says that the new store in Jacksonville will officially open on June 16th. An official ribbon cutting will be the following day with members of the Jacksonville community and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. Hours at the location will be Monday through Saturday, 10AM to 7PM and Sundays 11AM to 5PM.

Saillies says besides providing phone services, TCC has community grants and outreach programs. She says TCC is looking forward to being a community partner as well as a new cellular phone service in the Jacksonville area.