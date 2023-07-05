Versailles Hosting Block Party on Friday To Kickoff New Growth Initiatives

A small community in southern Brown County has big plans and a big party planned on Friday.

The new Versailles Growth Committee will be hosting its first ever Block Party on Friday at 6PM. Versailles Township Supervisor Lisha Hall says she and her husband moved out of state several years ago and would keep coming back to visit the town only to find it fall further into disrepair each time they returned.

She says when they decided to move back to Versailles permanently, she wanted to help the town grow and continue with a solid future. She said she was appointed as Township Supervisor, and that it was time to start working on revitalizing the town of about 450 people: “Back in, I believe, February, we started working with a strategic planner that Dot Foods and the City of Versailles helped us get a grant for. We came up with a plan after several months. Now, we are prepared with our plans and want to announce it to the town. We just thought that it would be fun to have a big gathering and have free food and entertainment, have everybody come and get together. We all like to celebrate things like this.”

The party will kick off with a presentation by the committee identifying three new endeavors to spruce up the village and bring back growth. After the short program, the block party will have free swimming at McDaniel Pool starting at 6:30, free hot dogs and other food provided by Dot Foods, and a drawing for various door prizes. Hall says the drawing is not a raffle. She says there will be a special way they pick the winners: “Those of us in our group that are hosting this have just donated some things that we made. Some of us are crafty, so we put together a few things. We are going to have people put a question in a bucket with their name on it and pull out their question and answer it if it’s about our plans. Once we read that question, they will win one of our prizes.”

Mike Post of Versailles will provide live music along with guests Phil & Bonnie Douglas. To donate an item to the free door prize drawing or if you have questions, contact Hall at 540-235-0721.