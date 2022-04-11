Versailles Man Arrested in Traffic Stop For Drugs, Weapons Charges

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one man in a traffic stop yesterday.

27 year old Austin R. Rhoades of Versailles was cited for felony possession or use of a firearm, unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card, possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, speeding, improper lane usage, excessive vehicle noise, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He remains held at the Schuyler County Jail without bond, pending a first appearance in court.