Versailles Man Sentenced to Prison in April on Sex Charges

A Brown County man has been imprisoned for violent sex offenses committed between 2020 and 2024.

Online court documents reveal today that Robert W. Crafton, Jr., 27, formerly of Versailles was sentenced to two consecutive 4 ½ year sentences in Brown County Circuit Court on April 7.

Crafton was originally arrested in December 2021 for 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, domestic battery, 4 counts of criminal sexual assault, and unlawful restraint. All of the 2021 charges are in regards to a different victim.

While out on bond for the 2021 charges, Crafton was arrested in March 2022 by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents during a traffic stop. ISP and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began to further investigate Crafton’s activities after a separate victim came forward and disclosed that she was both sexually and physically abused by Crafton. Crafton was eventually charged with 2 more counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, 3 more counts of criminal sexual assault, 2 counts of home invasion, and 3 more counts of domestic battery. Crafton was detained at the Schuyler County Jail after the arrest.

In April 2024, Crafton was charged by the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office with bribery of a witness and communicating with a deposed witness.

On April 7, Circuit Judge Jerry Hooker accepted a plea from Crafton on 2 counts of criminal sexual assault by force with all remaining charges dismissed. Hooker sentenced Crafton to a total of 9 years in prison and ordered payment of an undisclosed county fine. Online court records did not indicate whether Crafton was given day-for-day credit for time served. The Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office has not released information on this case. The case was scheduled to head to a jury trial on May 19 prior to the plea agreement.