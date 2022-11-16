Versailles Veterans Memorial Erected In Time For Veterans’ Day

A Brown County village was able to get a major project done just in time for Veteran’s Day on Friday.

The Versailles Lions Club raised money over the years for the $30,000 needed to create a new Veterans Memorial. Local organizations the Versailles Fall Festival and United Way of Brown County also chipped in to make it possible. WGEM says that Versailles Lions Club members decided the best place for the monument would be at the site of the old school near the Versailles gym on Chestnut and 3rd Streets.

Concrete was poured for the site last year with the setting of the memorial stone occurring on November 1st.

The Brown County Democrat Message reports that five more flagpoles will be set at the site representing the five branches of the armed services at a later date. In between each flagpole will be benches.