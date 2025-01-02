Veterans Walkway Memorial in Carrollton Expands

The Greene County Veteran’s Freedom Walkway Memorial in Carrollton has grown in size within the last month.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that two additional stones with more than 300 additional names were installed early last month after a more than 6-month delay.

The Memorial is located on the east side of the courthouse lawn and was officially dedicated with the unveiling of the center cluster of three stones and the two outer stones on Sept. 16, 2023. The stones are made of a rare black granite from Europe.

Memorial Chair Bernie Faul told the Greene Prairie Press that the engraving for the stones led to some of the delay. In addition to the 323 names of veterans on the back of the two stones, each one contains an elaborate engraving. The memorial now recognizes more than 1,000 men and women who have served.

Despite the amount of names, Faul says there is still room to add more names to some of the stones. The current set up of the memorial doesn’t have more room to add more granite stones at this time.

In the meantime, Faul says that she is looking for new members to the committee to oversee care of the memorial in perpetuity. Anyone interested can leave their information at Carrollton City Hall.