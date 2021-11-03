Vets Invited for Free Drink on Veterans Day

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 3, 2021 at 2:24pm

A downtown shop is inviting veterans in for a free drink next week.

The Crimson Cup, run by the District 117 Transitional Adult Program (TAP), will be giving away a free drink to all veterans on November 11th in recognition of Veterans Day.

The Crimson Cup offers soda, tea, hot chocolate, water, and both iced and hot coffee. According to the announcement today by the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, veterans are invited to stop by between the hours of 7:45 AM-1:00 PM on November 11th.

The Crimson Cup is located downtown on the Jacksonville square between Lincoln Land Community College and the Post Office.