By Jeremy Coumbes on March 1, 2021 at 8:19am

In a joint statement released this morning, Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson and Jacksonville Chief of Police Adam Mefford say:

A 26-year old man, Malcolm Fitts, of Chicago, formerly of Jacksonville died

at 0652 am on February 28, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital.

The Jacksonville Police Department and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office are continuing the investigation. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Foul play is suspected.