Victim of Fatal US-67 Head-On Crash Identifed

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 10, 2025 at 6:57pm

The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash on US Route 67 on Friday has been identified.

According to an announcement by Greene County Coroner, Brady Milnes Saturday, 69-year-old Dennis Swarringim of Roodhouse was killed in the motor vehicle versus semi incident in rural Carrollton Friday afternoon.

Milnes says postmortem procedures performed on Saturday indicated that Mr. Swarringim was experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash and succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.

At approximately 1:00 pm Friday, Swarringim’s black Ford Fiesta sedan crossed the center line and struck a truck-tractor semi-trailer head-on near mile marker 12 and Berdan Road north of Carrollton.

US-67 was closed for several hours Friday for a lengthy investigation and clean-up of the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 7:00 pm.

Coroner Milnes says the incident remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner, the Illinois State Police, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.