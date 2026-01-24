Victim of Friday Crash Identified as Dist 117 Student

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 24, 2026 at 12:02pm

The identity of the individual who was killed in a single vehicle crash on Friday has been released.

According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, 15-year-old Adelisa “Addy” Rose Johnson was pronounced deceased following the single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:00 pm Friday.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek said in a statement this morning that “It is with immense sorrow that I share news of this tragic event. The entire JSD117 community is grieving the loss of Addy, who was a cherished member of our school.”

Ptacek went on to say that “Counselors, social workers, and psychologists will be available when school resumes to support anyone affected by this tragedy.”

Just before 6:00 pm Friday, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jacksonville Police responded to an automatic crash notification. An earlier report by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound at the intersection when it left the roadway and rolled.

No further information has been released as of press time. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Coroner.

Additional details will be released as they become available.