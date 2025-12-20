Victim of November Plane Crash in Pike Identified

According to KHQA, the Pike County Clerk’s Office on Thursday revealed that 56-year-old Scott Schieferdecker of Rockledge, Florida, also a former Quincy resident, died when the private plane he was piloting crashed in a field north of Interstate 72 west of Exit 35 between Pittsfield and Griggsville on November 23rd.

In a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Piper PA-28R-201 he was flying experienced fuel-related problems before crashing. The report also stated there was low visibility at the time of the crash.

Schieferdecker, who was Vice President of the Indian River Flying Club in Valkaria, Florida, reportedly flew four flights the day of the crash – a round trip from Valkaria to Tampa and back, which took about two hours, then a four-hour flight from Florida to Anniston, Alabama.

The plane left Alabama late that afternoon, headed for Quincy. About 9:35 p.m., it was diverted from Quincy because of visibility issues to Penstone Airport in Pittsfield. The crash occurred about 9:40.

When Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they found one survivor along the interstate. A second survivor was found later. Both were taken to area hospitals. Neither survivor has been identified.

Investigators report the plane did not have a full tank of fuel when it left Alabama, and no mechanical issues were found that could have caused the crash.