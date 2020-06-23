Victims of South Jacksonville Fire Identified

The identities of a South Jacksonville couple who perished yesterday in a house fire have been announced.

Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments were called to a home in the

600 block of Hall Drive at approximately 9:30 yesterday morning. The front of the house was fully engulfed by fire when crews arrived on scene.

73-year-old Henry Bugg and his wife, 72-year-old Patty Bugg were transported to Passavant Area Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 1133 a.m. and 1200 p.m. respectively .

South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans, Jr. told the Journal-Courier that he believed the fire to be electrical in nature and is not being considered suspicious at this time. Evans said that the cause of the fire is being investigated by the office of the State Fire Marshall.