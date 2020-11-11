Video Game Systems’ Theft Being Investigated

Jacksonville Police are investigating a retail theft incident from Wal-Mart last night. Police received a call from a Wal-Mart employee at 6:34PM last night indicating a retail theft had occurred.

Upon arrival, police questioned the employee about the incident. The employee reported to police that an unknown black male subject and an unknown white female entered the business at approximately 5:21PM and allegedly removed 7 video gaming systems without paying for them. When the employee attempted to confront the male subject and ask for a receipt, he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and then, the subject fled the area in a black SUV.

Police estimate the total loss at approximately $931. The employee reported no injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information in regards to the incident, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.