Villa DeWolf Nominated For Prestigious Preservation Award

A historic home on Jacksonville’s West State Street has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Villa DeWolf, formerly the Augustus Ayers Mansion, has been nominated for a Richard H. Driehaus Foundation National Preservation Award through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The award is designed to recognize and celebrate the “best of the best” in preservation projects across the country— especially projects that highlight cutting-edge preservation approaches or technologies. This is the highest national recognition bestowed upon a preservation project by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Owner of Villa DeWolf, Scotty DeWolf says he was notified of the nomination on March 1st. DeWolf thanked Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, Joy Becker, Kristan Becker Hoffman, and Tom Grojean for writing letters of nomination for the home that is now a boutique bed & breakfast.

DeWolf purchased both former Ayers’ mansions along West State Street in 2020. Interior Designer/Photographer Jerry Lee Ingram and Italian architect Davide Rocchi collaborated on the renovation and interior design of Villa DeWolf.

For more information about the home, visit VillaDeWolf.com. Award winners for the Driehaus National Preservation Awards will be announced in July.