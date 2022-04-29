Village Appoints Temporary Clerk

South Jacksonville Village President Dick Samples administers the oath of office to Temporary Village Clerk Clay Johnson during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees Thursday night.

The Village of South Jacksonville has a new Village Clerk, albeit temporarily.

Clay Johnson was appointed as the Temporary Village Clerk during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees last night. Johnson has been working in Village Hall since he was brought in as an intern by former Village President Tyson Manker last year.

Since then, Johnson has worked in many project management types of roles including helping to streamline the two websites and email address hosts into one unit as well as assisting Police Chief Eric Hansel in bringing the Code Red system online.

Most recently, Johnson has helped to fill the absence left in the Village Clerk’s duties after former Clerk Amy Scoggins resigned in November of last year. He says, taking the role in an official capacity was something he never considered would happen, but he’s ready to get to work.



“It’s definitely exciting. I didn’t think I’d be here when I started back in July. I’ve seen a lot of things happen and I certainly know what to do and what not to do. It’s really kinda given me a perspective for different things.”

Johnson’s appointment is only temporary though, as he plans to attend graduate school in the fall. Village President Dick Samples says having Johnson take on the role officially just makes sense.

“To me, it’s the most sensible move we could make. He knew what was going on, he’s been doing the work since basically November of last year. He does an excellent job and it’s going to get us over the hump for some more time to find a clerk. He is temporary, but we have a full board and with a full clerk and he’s been doing the job anyway.”

Anyone interested in taking on the role of Village Clerk should contact Village President Dick Samples at the Village Hall on Dewey Drive.

Also approved during the special meeting, was the unanimous approval of additional compensation for Samples for additional mayoral clerical duties he has performed in the absence of the clerk and treasurer.

Following the special meeting, the board met in committee of the whole. Among the topics of discussion were proposed lease agreements with Hopper RV Center, Prairieland Heritage Museum, and AT&T.

Representatives from the Jacksonville Boat Races, Jacksonville Main Street, and Garrison School each presented requests for tourism grants. All of the items considered were set for placement on the agenda for the May Board of Trustee Meeting next Thursday night in Village Hall.