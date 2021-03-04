Village Board Set to Approve Several Items Aimed at Public Safety

The South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees has several action items to decide on during their regular March meeting tonight.

The board is expected to officially approve two new hires on the police department as well as approving the appointment of Jay Cook as Police Chaplain.

An engagement of services for the Code Red emergency alert message system will likely be approved. A declaration of surplus property consisting of the South Jacksonville Police K9 vehicle is also an action item now that the program has ended.

The Board is also expected to approve a contract with Local 399, as well as approval of the electric aggregation renewal.

The meeting will commence at 7:00 this evening at the Village Hall on Dewy Drive. The public can remote into the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 with meeting ID number 993 584 5163

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/9935845163?pwd=b3kvdTJzZnRnMFJENm9xcnR4dC82Zz09