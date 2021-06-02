Village Clean-Up to be Held Next Week

The Village of South Jacksonville has announced dates for the Village-Wide Clean-Up.

The Village Clean-Up will be held next week on Thursday, June 10th through Saturday, June 12th. Items must be taken to the South Jacksonville Garage located on Hardin Street and placed in the dumpster.

Village officials say Identification is required for proof of Village residency. Household items will be accepted at the drop-off. Items that are prohibited include hazardous wastes, liquids, motor oil, and paint. However, dried or solidified paint will be accepted.

Tires, concrete, rocks, and dirt as well as batteries, electronics, and appliances will also not be accepted. Landscape waste is also not allowed. Village officials say brush drop-off is available for Village residents at the City of Jacksonville’s drop-off site on Oak Street for a fee.

Pick-up is available for the elderly and handicapped on June 10th and 11th only. Anyone needing this service can call the Village Hall at 217-245-4803.

The drop-off site will be open June 10th and 11th from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Saturday, June 12th from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.