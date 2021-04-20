Village Holding Public Hearing on Proposed Rental Property Ordinance

The Village of South Jacksonville is seeking input on a proposed ordinance regarding rental properties.

The South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees will meet in special session Thursday to address questions, comments, and concerns over a proposed ordinance that would require rental property owners to register their rental property addresses in the village on an annual basis.

The proposed ordinance would also could call for any property owner who leases or rents property within the village to be subject to a fine if they do not register the property as a rental.

Village Board President Harry Jennings says there would not be a cost to register the properties or any kind of inspection. Jennings says the Board will be hearing from representatives of the Jacksonville Landlord Association as well as any members of the public on the issue during the meeting.

The issue has been a part of the codification process that’s been ongoing for nearly two years. The meeting begins at 6:30 Thursday evening at Village Hall on Dewey Drive.

For those wishing to attend remotely, they may dial 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 993 584 5163. The pass code is 62650.