Village Lifts Boil Order as City Impliments Order for Several West Side Streets

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 13, 2024 at 2:47pm

One boil order was lifted just as another was put into effect this afternoon.

The Village of South Jacksonville has announced the boil order that was issued for ALL South Jacksonville Rural customers West of Riggston on Wednesday has been lifted.

Anyone with further questions can call the South Jacksonville Village Hall at 217-245-4803.

The City of Jacksonville issued a boil order this afternoon for a west-side Jacksonville neighborhood.

Residents are asked to boil water if they live in the following areas:

Edgehill Road from Woodland to Lincoln,

West Chambers from Woodland to Lincoln, Turner Road, Baldwin Road, Crampton Road.

Woodland from Edgehill to W Chambers, Lincoln from Edgehill to West Chambers.

Anyone with questions can contact the Jacksonville Municipal Utilities Department by calling 217-479-4660.