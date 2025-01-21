Village of Ashland Placing Request for Bids on Million-Dollar Sewer Lift Station Project

The Village of Ashland is moving forward with a major sewer project this month.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the village board is moving forward with advertisement for bids for a new sewer lift station. Benton & Associates engineer Cameron Jones told the board that once bids are returned, the hope is that the project would break ground some time in April with a completion date set for sometime in the late Fall.

Bids for the project are due in and will be opened by February 19th. he project cost is expected to be just over $1.1 million and will include a new wet well, possibly a new generator, and design meant to give public works employees easier access, according to the report.