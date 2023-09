By Benjamin Cox on September 20, 2023 at 9:18am

The Village of Ashland is slated to begin roadwork today.

The village’s annual motor fuel tax-funded oil and chip program will be taking place on several village streets.

According to a post on the village’s Facebook page, which includes a map, citizens are being asked to remove their vehicle from the streets who live in the affected areas.

If you have any questions, you can call Ashland Village Hall at 217-476-3317.