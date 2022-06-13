Village of Bluffs Installs New Clerk, New Treasurer Forthcoming

The Village of Bluffs has installed a new village clerk.

The Scott County Times reports that Chrissy Willis was sworn in at the village board meeting on June 1st. Willis takes the place of Terri Kunkel who retired last month after 9 years.

In a corresponding move, the village board also passed an ordinance easing residency requirements for the village clerk and village treasurer position.

The ordinance allows the village president and village board to seek candidates for both offices beyond the corporate limits of the village to fill the positions when they become vacated.

A post on the Village’s Facebook page on June 2nd says the treasurer’s position remains vacant. Long-time Treasurer Sharon Evans retired last month after 46 years in the position. The Village Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a potential new treasurer at their July 6th meeting. Applications for the position can be picked up at Bluffs City Hall. For more information, call 217-754-3033.

The Scott County Times also reports that the village is currently in the process of filling out its final loan papers and issuing bonds for the new village water tower. The report says that the interest rate on the loan dropped by 17 points to .83 percent, resulting in savings. Leander Construction of Canton received the bid on the project and is expected to begin construction in August.