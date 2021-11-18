Village of South Jacksonville Clerk Resigns Effective Immediately

The Village of South Jacksonville will has an executive position open after tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Village Clerk Amy Scoggins has resigned effective immediately. Village President Michael Broaddus announced her resignation during the meeting tonight. Broaddus has asked for any citizen of the village to volunteer as a nominee. When asked by Broaddus for any final comments at the meeting, Scoggins replied “No.”

Broaddus says that time was the reasoning behind Scoggins’ departure: “She thought that she underestimated the job. She thought [her responsibilities] would be for just two meetings a month. There’s actually been more than that. She’s a mother. She races cars. I mean, it’s more of a conflict of scheduling than anything else.”

Scoggins departed directly after the meeting and was unable to be reached for comment.

Interested parties for the position should reach out to Broaddus at Village Hall during business hours or you may contact him via email at mayor@southjacksonville-il.gov.

Scoggins’ resignation will become official at December’s village business meeting.