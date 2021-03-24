Village of South Jacksonville March Committee of the Whole Agenda

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees has a full plate on the agenda for tonight’s committee of the whole meeting.

The Planning and Public Facilities Committee will discuss a request for an additional gaming license for Gold Mine Gaming. Mosquito fogging and zoning for a dispensary will also be discussed.

Parks and Tourism will continue discussion on possible renovations to Dewy Park, as well as the hours for Godfrey Park and the annual boat race event.

Under Public Protection, Target Solutions Maintenance Program will be reviewed for the Fire Department, and the Board will receive an update on the status of hiring for the Police Department.

Proposals for upgraded outdoor lighting at the police station, an upgrade to officer patrol weapons and an inoperable weapons transfer will all be reviewed. The Ambulance Fund and General Checking account will be discussed under finance.

The Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole Meeting will begin at 6:30 pm at the South Jacksonville Village Hall on Dewey Drive.

The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing (312) 626-6799 wth Meeting ID: 993 584 5163 and Passcode: 62650.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/9935845163?pwd=b3kvdTJzZnRnMFJENm9xcnR4dC82Zz09