Village of South Jacksonville to Meet in Committee of the Whole Tonight

The Village of South Jacksonville is hoping to wrap up some outlying issues with budgets, ordinances with the police department, and a contract tonight.

The Board of Trustees are meeting in committee of the whole to discuss a final draft of the FY22 budget as well as the budget and ongoing questions surrounding events with Freedom Fest.

The police department is bringing proposal to update certain codes and a request to hire additional full and part-time police officers. Currently, the department only has 3 full-time officers in rotation.

Trustees hope to receive answers and resolve questions surrounding the civil contract signed by Mayor Tyson Manker for the clean up of a property on Vandalia owned by Linda Diddens.

Fire Chief Rich Evans Jr. will provide updates on the fire department.

The village will also review the annual tourism grant application for the Lake Jacksonville boat races submitted by Tom Winner.

No binding action is expected to be taken. Committee of the Whole is set to begin at 6PM at Village Hall on Dewey Drive.