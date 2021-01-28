Village Plans for South Diamond Resurfacing, Possible Emergency Alert System

Planning is underway for a major road rehabilitation project in the Village of South Jacksonville.

Public Works Superintendent John Green informed the Board of Trustees during their Committee of the Whole meeting last night that early-stage planning has begun for resurfacing South Diamond Street between Greenwood and Michigan.

Green says the plan is to do a complete renovation of the road, including adding a curb, gutter, and sidewalk to the east side of the street. He says the west side which borders the Prairie Land Heritage Museum grounds would be cost-prohibitive to curb and gutter during the project.

Green says the project is in its infancy and much needs to be done before crews can break ground on the road.

“It’s in need of repair so we have the plan put together, the project put together, we just need an engineering agreement. Then it’s just a matter of time because of STU monies and a few other things so, it would be 2022 before it got started. We are just in the early stages.”

Green says funding for the project would come from motor fuel tax and STU monies without a need to tap into the Village’s General Funds.

In other business discussed last night, Police Chief Eric Hansell updated the Trustees on research he has done on an emergency alert system for the village.

If approved the system would allow for residents to be alerted directly during instances such as a tornado sighting near the village. Hansell says the system could also be used to notify residents directly about boil orders issued by the Public Works Department, with the system allowing for only those households affected to be contacted.

He says there would be no charge to residents for using the service, and they would have the option to opt-in or opt-out of the notifications. The system would also allow for communication through TTY and other like systems for residents who are hearing or visually impaired.

The Board will meet in special session on February 10th to see a demonstration of the system. They also plan to begin a final review of village ordinances in the codification process.