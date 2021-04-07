Village President Races in South Jacksonville and Murrayville to be Officially Called on Thursday

Races with write-in candidates on the ballot Tuesday still have yet to be officially decided in Morgan County.

Races for mayor in the Village of South Jacksonville, and Murrayville as well as one aldermanic race in Jacksonville will all be made official on Thursday morning. Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says the write-in ballots will need to be reviewed for accuracy.

“There were many races with write-in candidates. Those votes will be certified, looked at Thursday morning. Around 9:00 we will have a set of separate election judges come in and look at those to verify that the totals that came in tonight are the same totals that we are seeing on Thursday. So once that is completed, a new report will be released and those votes will be on there.”

Unofficial results indicate write-in candidate Tyson Manker will win the seat of South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees President over long time Trustee Dick Samples. Samples had 277 of the 567 total votes cast in the election, giving Manker an unofficial total of 290.

In the Jacksonville Two Year Term election for Ward 2, Alison L. Rubin De Celis pulled 118 of the 164 total votes to presumably win over write-in and appointed incumbent Jeff Lonergan.

The Village of Murrayville will have to wait till Thursday to find out who their new Village President will be, after all three candidates vying for the seat failed to turn in paperwork to petition for a spot on the ballot.

All three candidates filed as write-in contestants, and look to take the largest share of the 39 total votes cast in the election.