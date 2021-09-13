Village Remembers 9-11 as New Flag is Raised

The Village of South Jacksonville gathered for a ceremony near the very edge of town to officially dedicate a new attraction along the interstate while also taking a moment to remember the victims of September 11th.

The new giant American Flag was raised during an official ceremony Saturday Afternoon near the intersection of Route 267 and Interstate 72 on the old frontage road near the Love’s Truck Stop.

The flag was a top project of former Village President Tyson Manker. The 30-foot by 60-foot flag now greets travelers from a new 120-foot tall flag pole.

Newly appointed Village President Pro Tem, Mike Broaddus spoke during the ceremony, which included the singing of the National Anthem by Jackie Kennedy, and God Bless America by Laura Benz.

The flag was raised to full mast for the ceremony, then lowered to half staff in observance of Patriot’s Day remembering the victims of September 11th.

Following the ceremony, Broaddus reflected on the day and project as a whole.

“I appreciate everyone who came out for the flag-raising ceremony and the Little Miss we had last night, and the World War II memorial and parade this morning. I think it all came together pretty well for the village. I want to thank Mayor Manker for having the vision for this project. I also want to thank John Green and his guys for their hard work to get it put up.”

Left to right: South Jackasonville Police Chief Eric Hansell, Village President Pro Tem mike Broaddus, and Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr.

During the lowering, Broaddus asked for Village Police Chief Eric Hansell, and Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. to join him at the base of the flag in honor of the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9-11.