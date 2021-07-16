Village Rolls Out New Website, Touts Greater Functionality

The Village of South Jacksonville has a new website to replace the current site that was rolled out last year.

Earlier this week Village Mayor Tyson Manker announced the launch of a new “Resident Portal” feature on the new Village of South Jacksonville website.

Manker says the portal allows residents to contact the Village quickly and easily. “There’s a new functionality with our website here in the Village of South Jacksonville that didn’t exist before. Now residents can go to the website and report any issues or request services from our municipal government. Their message will go directly to me and the appropriate department head, and that will allow us to not only catalog all of the requests but also respond in a timely manner.”

The new website can be found at southjacksonville-il.gov. Manker says the previous site with the web address of southjacksonville.org will be going away. He says the old new website was a costly venture for the Village that lacked functionality.

“The system, I built at zero cost to the taxpayers. So it’s true that the Village spent money to hire someone to do that before. It’s unfortunate that the previous website had so little functionality. So in addition to updating from a dot org to now an official dot gov, adding the functionality but also going from a pretty expensive project to virtually no cost to the taxpayers, I’m proud of all those things.”

Manker says the new website combined with a new staff member is helping to fill a campaign promise to tackle an issue that has been long overdue in the Village.

“My Legal Research Director named Clay Johnson, an Illinois College graduate, he and I have been working really hard for the last week to two weeks on getting the code of municipal laws of South Jacksonville online. One of the things I pledged when I ran for this office was to make our local laws accessible, so we have been working day in and day out to get the code of South Jacksonville on the new website. We are about halfway there and I would expect it to be done by the end of the month.”

Manker says another recent addition to the new site is a link for residents to register for the Code Red Alert System, which he says hopefully will be rolled out by the end of this month.