Vincent Sworn In As Resident Judge of Schuyler County

The former chief prosecutor in Brown County has been sworn in to become the resident judge in Schuyler County.

Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit swore in Mark L. Vincent on December 2nd at the Schuyler County Courthouse. Vincent is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Scott J. Butler, which had been filled since Dec. 4, 2020 by the appointment of Ramon M. Escapa. Escapa was running unopposed for election this November, but was tragically killed on June 19th while riding his bicycle in rural Schuyler County.

Vincent and Dustin Clark both ran for the position on write-in ballots, and Vincent was declared the winner last month, according to Muddy River News.

Vincent began his legal career in private practice in Cass County before being elected as the state’s attorney in Schuyler County in 1996. Vincent then maintained a private practice in Rushville and Mt. Sterling from 2000 to 2008 before serving three terms as the state’s attorney in Brown County. Vincent lives with his family on a farm near Camden.