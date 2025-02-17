Virden House Fire Victims’ Identities Released

The identities of the three people who died in a house fire in Virden on Saturday morning have been released by authorities.

Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya confirmed to WAND-TV and KSDK that 10-year old Jacob James was pronounced deceased at the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Dean Street shortly after 10AM on Saturday after firefighters located him inside the home. Preliminary findings indicate he died from smoke inhalation.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced in a press release today that 34-year old Kyle James and 13-year old Hunter James were pronounced deceased at Springfield Memorial Hospital shortly after their arrival on Saturday. Autopsies were conducted today and preliminary findings indicate they both passed from smoke inhalation. The deaths remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

North Mac Community Unit District #34 announced on their Facebook Page this afternoon that all North Mac schools will have counselors on hand when students return on Tuesday.