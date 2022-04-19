Virden Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office has announced the arrest of a Virden man for disseminating child pornography.

34 year old Jacob R. Rogers was charged in Macoupin County Circuit Court with 3 counts of dissemination of child pornography, each a Class X felony punishable by 6-30 years in prison, and 6 counts of possession of child pornography, each a Class 2 felony punishable by 3-7 years in prison. Rogers’ bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, and his next court date is scheduled for May 3rd. The case will be jointly prosecuted by Raoul’s office and Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison.

Rogers has since posted bond and been released, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virden Police Department, conducted a search of a residence on Thursday, April 14th on East Lincoln Avenue in Virden, and arrested Rogers after discovering evidence of child pornography.

The arrest is part of Attorney General Raoul’s work to investigate and prosecute child pornographers in Illinois through the work of the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.