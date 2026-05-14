Virden Man gets prison over Child Porn

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2026 at 9:24am

A Macoupin County man is headed to prison for the dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

38-year-old Jacob Rogers of Virden was sentenced yesterday to 16 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down in Macoupin County court, after Rogers admitted to one count of Class X felony dissemination of child pornography involving children under 13.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Rogers was arrested in April of 2022 after Virden police and Macoupin County deputies searched Rogers’ home, and found child porn materials.

Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul prosecuted the case with Macoupin County state’s attorney Jordan Garrison’s office.