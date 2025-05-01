Virden man IDed in Grandview Remains

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2025 at 4:42pm

The remains found last month in Grandview near Springfield are believed to be those of a Macoupin County man.

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has identified the skeletal remains as that of 36-year-old Jeremy Register of Virden.

The remains were found April 18th in a wooded area near the 17-hundred block of North Milton in Grandview.

Allmon says the remains were scientifically identified and the next of kin has been contacted. No cause of death has been determined. More study is needed.

Allmon’s office is being assisted in the investigation by Springfield police.

