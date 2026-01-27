Virden man pleads guilty to sexual abuse, dissemination of child sexual abuse material

A Virden man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges stemming from a child sexual exploitation investigation that began more than three years ago.

Jacob R. Rogers, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of child pornography involving children under the age of 13, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies in Macoupin County Circuit Court today, according to a press release from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Sentencing is scheduled for May 1.

According to the release, investigators searched Rogers’ residence on East Lincoln Avenue in Virden in April 2022 with assistance from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virden Police Department. During the search, authorities discovered evidence that Rogers had shared child sexual abuse material online, leading to his arrest.

Rogers was originally charged in April 2022 with three counts of dissemination of child pornography. On December 8, 2025, Rogers was charged with two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor as a result of a separate investigation.

The case was jointly prosecuted by the Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau and the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office. Deputy Bureau Chief Shantikumar Kulkarni prosecuted the case for Raoul’s office with the assistance of Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison’s office.