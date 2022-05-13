Virginia City Council Approves MFT Project, Appoints Martin to Vacancy

By Benjamin Cox on May 13, 2022 at 9:07am

The Virginia City Council has filled a vacancy on the city council .

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that aldermen approved the appointment of Janet Martin to the council. Martin will fill out the remainder of the term in Ward 3.

Jason French resigned from the position last month in a letter to Mayor Randy McClure.

The council also approved the hiring of Kayla James as deputy City Clerk and Amy Knous for water collector.

In other business at this Monday’s meeting, the council approved $215,000 worth of appropriations from the Motor Fuel Tax to cover the repaving of East and West Streets. The project will not cover all side streets and alleys.

Engineer Anthony Miller also presented the council with information to possibly pursue funds from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to make improvements to the Virginia Square.

The council also announced the public pool will open Memorial Day weekend.