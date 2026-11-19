By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:10am

Virginia School District officials are working to revise student conduct and disciplinary policies following months of complaints from parents and students about bullying, favoritism, and a lack of accountability.

According to the Journal Courier, at Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Mekelle Neathery said the district is developing clearer definitions of misconduct and a system to track disciplinary incidents. Neathery acknowledged that frequent changes in school leadership have made communication and consistent enforcement difficult.

Parents have also expressed concerns about retaliation against students who report bullying.

Parents and School Board President Casey French have also had public disagreements documented on these issues.

Neathery says the district is working with its Parent Advisory Council to establish more consistent discipline and improve communication with families.