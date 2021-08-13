Virginia CUSD 64 Takes Out Bond For Working Cash Fund

The Virginia School District is planning on issuing a bond to increase it’s working cash fund.

The Journal Courier says that the bond would allow the district to keep paying outstanding bonds already set from previous years’ construction and making funds available to continue the day-to-day operations of the school district.

There will also be an extension of outstanding bonds attached to recent construction, so issuing the bond would ensure students have access to modern technology and curriculum. The working cash fund bond would ensure that the student-teacher ratio remains low so that one teacher isn’t overwhelmed with students. Currently, classes set between 15:1 and 20:1.

The school district intends to issue bonds in the aggregate amount of $1.8 million, hoping to not raise the district’s property tax rate.

An email asking for comment from Superintendent Gary DuPatis on the specifics of the bond has not been returned.