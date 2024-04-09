Virginia, IL Man Arrested For Apr. 1 Strong-Arm Robbery

A Virginia, Illinois man who pleaded guilty to an animal torture charge in 2022 and was on probation was arrested last Monday for a strong-arm robbery charge.

26-year old Enrique Rangel was arrested by Cass County authorities on April 1st for robbery and taken to the Schuyler County Jail. Charging documents indicate that Rangel used a threat of force to take U.S. Currency from a victim. No further information has been provided.

Rangel made a first appearance in front of Menard County visiting judge Kevin Tippey yesterday morning in Cass County Circuit Court for a pretrial detention hearing. Judge Tippey released Rangel from custody and placed him on home confinement conditions.

Rangel is next due back in Cass County court on April 22nd.