Virginia, IL Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges After 2-Year Investigation

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announced the arrest yesterday of 40 year old Jared A Logsdon, of Virginia for Dissemination and Possession of Child Pornography.

In April 2020, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning that a subject was distributing child pornography via a social media application. During the course of the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force gathered evidence supporting the arrest.

Yesterday, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a nine count information, charging Logsdon with two counts of Class X Felony Dissemination of Child Pornography, two counts of Class 1 Felony Dissemination of Child Pornography, and five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

An arrest warrant was issued for Logsdon and bond was set at $250,000 (10 percent to apply).

After receiving the arrest warrant yesterday, Zone 4 Agents located Logsdon and executed the warrant, placed him under arrest. He is currently being lodged at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.