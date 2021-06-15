Virginia, IL Man Arrested on Sex Abuse, Child Porn Charges by ISP

A Virginia, Illinois man is behind bars on sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

Illinois State Police District 9 and District 4 Division of Criminal Investigations yesterday announced the arrest of 20 year old Devan Rice. Rice is cited for Solicitation of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony), and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) .

State Police Investigators say that on March 3rd they initiated an investigation after 2 minor victims ages 13 and 14, disclosed in separate and unrelated interviews that they had been in a sexual relationship with Rice. During the investigation, Zone 4 agents discovered that Rice had been in contact with several other juvenile females while utilizing various social media accounts. While reviewing the conversations on social media accounts, Rice requested nude images from several juvenile victims.

Yesterday, Zone 4 agents arrested Rice on a Cass County arrest warrant. Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller’s office filed an 8-count information charging Rice with two counts of Solicitation of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), four counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony), two counts of Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony) and bond was set at $250,000, 10 percent to apply. Rice is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

State Police Investigators worked in conjunction with the Jacksonville Police Department, Beardstown Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Advocacy Network for Children, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Anyone with more information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.