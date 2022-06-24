Virginia Man Arrested in May For Animal Cruelty Placed on House Arrest Until Trial

A Virginia man arrested last month for animal cruelty has been placed on house arrest prior to trial.

24 year old Enrique Rangel of Virginia was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges of animal torture and depiction of animal cruelty on May 26th.

Rangel has been held at the Morgan County Jail on $75,000 bond since the arrest. Yesterday in Cass County Court, Rangel’s Defense Attorney Mark Johnson entered a motion to reduce bond to a recognizance bond so his client could seek a psychological evaluation.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller objected to the motion asking that Rangel remain in jail.

Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel granted the motion to reduce bond to a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered Rangel to be placed on house arrest. Wessel ordered that Rangel can only leave his home to attend work or attend medical appointments and submit to mental health evaluations and treatment. Wessel also ordered Rangel to take all prescribed medications for his treatment and refrain from using substances and alcohol.

An omnibus hearing has been set for September 21st with a possible trial set to begin on October 17th.