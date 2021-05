By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2021 at 9:34am

The Virginia Masonic Lodge cookouts are returning this weekend. The lodge took last year off due to the pandemic, but are returning this weekend at the junction of Illinois Routes 78 and 125 at the Fast Stop parking lot.

The cook out will bring back fresh hot dogs and bratwurst for purchase. Service will begin at 10AM and run until 1PM Saturday, or until supplies are exhausted.

Net proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Virginia Memorial Public Library.